Tech companies come up with pain killers for Bengaluru's ORR stretch

Days after a massive traffic congestion clogged the IT corridor between Silk Board and KR Puram, the Outer Ring Road Companies' Association (ORRCA) has suggested a public-private partnership (PPP) model to enhance commute along the 18-kilometre stretch.
On Saturday, ORRCA made a presentation before Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, highlighting the PPP model in four areas: traffic management (advanced traffic monitoring systems); road and civic amenities maintenance (upkeep of roads, sewage drains, utility cables, and power network); pedestrian facilities (footpaths, sidewalks, and skywalks); and revenue generation (advertising).
The association pointed to at least 36 pain points along the major roads, leading to the tech parks such as Agara 27th Main Junction, Sun City in Iblur, Springfield at Bellandur Gate, Doddakannahalli, AET Junction, Embassy Back Gate, Panther Junction, Sakra Hospital Road, Bellandur Lake, Yemlur Junction, Salamander Junction, Rainbow Hospital Junction, Lowry Junction, and Carmelaram Junction.
Urging the transport department to allow bus pooling by private operators, the association said similar services available in the past had been shut down due to lack of legal provisions.
Following their meeting with the deputy chief minister, the association representatives met the city’s top traffic police officials to address key mobility issues along the tech corridor.