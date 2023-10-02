Tech companies come up with pain killers for Bengaluru's ORR stretch

On Saturday, ORRCA made a presentation before Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, highlighting the PPP model in four areas: traffic management (advanced traffic monitoring systems); road and civic amenities maintenance (upkeep of roads, sewage drains, utility cables, and power network); pedestrian facilities (footpaths, sidewalks, and skywalks); and revenue generation (advertising).