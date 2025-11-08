Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Tech hub or tractor trail? Panathur’s dirt track goes viral; residents vent ire

The enraged residents rued that the road has been taken up for white-topping, without making arrangements for an alternative route.
Last Updated : 07 November 2025, 19:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2025, 19:04 IST
Bengaluru roadsPanathur Road

Follow us on :

Follow Us