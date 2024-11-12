Techie mows down eight-year-old boy in Bengaluru's Nallurhalli

<p>Bengaluru: An eight-year-old boy died after being struck by a two-wheeler in Nallurhalli, East Bengaluru, on Monday evening, the police said.</p>.<p>The Whitefield traffic police noted that the boy, Parashuram, a native of Raichur, lived with his parents on Nallurhalli Main Road, where they did odd jobs. Around 7.30 pm, while crossing the road, he was hit by Mahesh, a techie from Andhra Pradesh. Mahesh immediately took Parashuram to the hospital, but the boy was declared dead. The police detained Mahesh shortly afterward.</p>.<p>In a separate incident in Whitefield, a goods auto overturned on Varthur Kodi Road near a temple around 3.30 am on Sunday, killing the driver, 44-year-old Manjunath, and injuring his wife, Mamatha.</p>.Missing woman found dead in lake in Thane.<p>Early on Monday, clothes merchant Bharat Kumar (27) died in Bagalakunte after his two-wheeler collided with an autorickshaw. Kumar, a resident of NMH Layout, lost control of his bike, struck the median, and hit the auto. His pillion rider, Pavan, sustained minor injuries.</p>.<p>In another case, 22-year-old silversmith Prithbi Buniya from West Bengal lost his life around 3 am when he crashed into the median on BGS Flyover.</p>.<p>The police from the Chikpete traffic station said Buniya, a resident of Azad Nagar, was heading from the city market towards Mysuru Road when he lost control of his scooter, striking the median and an electric pole.</p>.<p><strong>MG Road drunk-driving incident</strong></p>.<p>Three vehicles, including a cab and a private car, were damaged when a drunk driver crashed into them between Sunday night and early Monday, according to the Ashok Nagar traffic police. The driver, admitted to Bowring Hospital, was yet to provide a statement as of Monday evening.</p>