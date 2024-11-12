Home
Techie mows down eight-year-old boy in Bengaluru's Nallurhalli

The Whitefield traffic police noted that the boy, Parashuram, a native of Raichur, lived with his parents on Nallurhalli Main Road, where they did odd jobs.
DHNS
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 23:23 IST

Published 11 November 2024, 23:23 IST
