Technical glitch in section of Purple Line; trains suspended for 30 min

The glitch occurred at the Whitefield (Kadugodi) metro station, leading to the suspension of train services from and towards ITPL, between 8.25 am to 8.55 am.
DHNS
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 01:24 IST

Bengaluru: Metro train services were suspended between Whitefield and Pattandur Agrahara (ITPL) stations on the Purple Line for half an hour on Sunday morning due to a "technical glitch". 

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said it ran short-loop services between Challaghatta and Pattandur Agrahara. 

The glitch occurred at the Whitefield (Kadugodi) metro station, leading to the suspension of train services from and towards ITPL, between 8.25 am to 8.55 am.

During this period, passengers were unable to use train services at four metro stations (Whitefield, Kadugodi, Channasandra, Kadugodi Tree Park and Pattandur Agrahara). 

Train services on the Green Line were unaffected, the BMRCL added. 

