Teen found murdered in empty plot at Abbigere  

Bengaluru: A 17-year-old boy was found dead in north Bengaluru’s Abbigere on Sunday, police said.
Manjunath N, a resident of Abbigere, was hacked to death by a group of people in the early hours of Sunday, preliminary investigation by the Gangammanagudi police has revealed.
A passerby found Manjunath dead in an empty plot next to a narrow road adjacent to Wimac Circle under the Gangammanagudi police station limits.
An investigating officer reported that Manjunath sustained severe head injuries and suffered multiple blows to his body.
"According to the medical examination report, the death was due to a deadly blow to the head, though there were multiple injuries to his body. The assailants have used some sort of log or a rod to kill him,” the officer told DH, and added that he was murdered around 2.30 am on Sunday.
Police have registered an FIR under IPC Section 302 and have launched a probe in two angles: love and friendship. They are not ruling out other possibilities as well.
Police strongly believe love must be the motive for Manjunath’s murder, adding that they would question everyone in his close circle. His body was found about 200-250 metres away from his house.
Manjunath took his class 10-exam 2 a few months ago.
Published 24 June 2024, 19:59 IST