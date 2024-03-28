Tejas Mk1A takes first flight, HAL sees early induction possibility

Bnegaluru: The first aircraft of the Tejas Mk1A series had its maiden flight in Bengaluru on Thursday, manufacturer Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) said.

The aircraft, LA5033, took to the skies from the HAL facility here for a successful 18-minute sortie. The flight was piloted by Chief Test Pilot (Fixed Wing) Gp Capt K K Venugopal (Retd).

The Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk1A is the most advanced version of Tejas, India’s homegrown multi-role fighter aircraft. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has already operationalised the LCA Mk1 variant. “HAL achieved this significant production milestone with concurrent design and development amid major supply chain challenges in the global geo-political environment subsequent to the contract signature in February 2021," C B Ananthakrishnan, CMD, HAL, said.