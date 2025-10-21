<p>Amidst the ongoing battle between the Karnataka industry leaders and the government over the poor infrastructure in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Tuesday met with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar at his residence in the city. </p><p>There is no confirmation on the purpose of the visit. However, Shivakumar, sharing the picture on his X handle, said, "We had an engaging discussion on Bengaluru’s growth, innovation, and the path ahead for Karnataka’s growth story."</p>.<p>The meeting comes days after Shaw's post on the 'poor road' conditions in Bengaluru triggered a war of words between the industry leaders and the State government.</p><p>On October 13, Shaw shared on X that a visiting foreign business executive to Biocon had questioned the state of Bengaluru’s roads and garbage management. The post, which tagged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar, and IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge, triggered yet another debate over the city’s infrastructure and the government’s handling of civic issues.</p><p>On October 19, 2025, launching an indirect attack on IT/BT industrialists for their social media criticism of Bengaluru’s infrastructure, Shivakumar, who holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, said, “Those who started business using the facilities of Bengaluru and grew to a big level... now they are criticising and tweeting about Bengaluru.” </p><p>“If you forget your roots, you don’t get the fruit."</p>