bengaluru

Thaw incoming? Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw meets D K Shivakumar amid row over Bengaluru 'poor roads'

D K Shivakumar, sharing the picture on his X handle, said, 'We had an engaging discussion on Bengaluru’s growth, innovation, and the path ahead for Karnataka’s growth story.'
Last Updated : 21 October 2025, 06:21 IST
Published 21 October 2025, 06:21 IST
Karnataka NewsBengaluru newsD K ShivakumarKiran Mazumdar-Shaw

