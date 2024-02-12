'This is private property': Landowners claim ownership of public road over 'failed' TDR promise

Former MLA Aravind Limbavali said the BBMP should find a solution and compensate the land losers immediately. "I had volunteered to convince the owners to part with their land to build roads in different parts of Mahadevapura (when I was the MLA). The BBMP could build the roads only after they gave up the land. Now, it is the BBMP's responsibility to deliver on its promise and compensate them,” he said.