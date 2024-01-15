Thousands celebrate bus service to Bengaluru's Seegehalli

Bengaluru: A new bus service launched by the BMTC has brought joy to thousands of women from Seegehalli, a remote suburb in eastern Bengaluru.
The Medahalli-Seegehalli bus route is aimed at enhancing connectivity for workers from unorganised sectors and was one of five suggested by the women's collective 'Alli Serona' in June 2023.
The service connects about 3,000 residents living in such areas as Mallappa Layout, Sonnenahalli, Priyanka Nagar, SBQ, Medahalli and Seegehalli, the collective said.
A recent poll found that 1,131 individuals had expressed their need for a bus stop at Seegehalli, in addition to the thousands more who had also put forth their requirements for a bus stop on this route.
Anuradha, a Priyanka Nagar resident, said: "The route from Shivajinagar to KR Puram, Seegehalli and Medahalli benefits housekeeping workers, high school students, single women and visually impaired individuals.
"This route, particularly to Medahalli, serves Seegehalli and Priyanka Nagar, especially children."
The Medahalli route facilitates travel to essential areas such as Hoskote, the airport and Silk Board Junction, and also links to KR Puram, KR Market and Shivajinagar.
Another resident, IS Patil, lauded the dedicated efforts of the women in Seegehalli and Priyanka Nagar for the launch of the bus service.
To celebrate the service, children and women from Priyanka Nagar and Seegehalli took a ride on the bus on January 11.