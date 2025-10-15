Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Zubeen Garg death case: Several injured as mob pelts stones at police vehicle carrying accused to jail

Several police personnel and journalists were injured in stone pelting while police resorted to lathi charge and firing of tear gas shells to control the mob.
Last Updated : 15 October 2025, 11:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2025, 11:26 IST
India NewsAssamStone peltingZubeen Garg

Follow us on :

Follow Us