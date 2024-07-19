Three arrested for availing Rs 2.3-crore bank loan using fake documents in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru police arrested three people for providing fake documents to the State Bank of India (SBI) to avail loans, officials said on Thursday.
The police said the three arrested, Shivanna, Syed Hashim and Ranganath G, are residents of Bengaluru. There are others, still at large, who have created forged documents for a property in Yeshwantpur’s Mallathahalli, which belonged to someone else, and availed a Rs 2.3-crore loan.
In two separate instances, Acchukuttan PA and Mohammad Fayaz presented documents claiming they had purchased the plot from Shivanna and obtained loans of Rs 1.16 crore each. This was detailed in a complaint filed by Dorai Raj TG, Assistant General Manager of SBI, on July 4.
Investigators found that the suspects absconded after paying the initial three installments. When bank officials visited the site in Yeshwantpur, they discovered it was registered under a different person's name, contrary to the documents provided by the suspects.
"The three arrested have been remanded to judicial custody," said Chandragupta, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime). "Two cases have been registered by the CCB so far, and the second case is also under investigation."
Published 18 July 2024, 22:59 IST