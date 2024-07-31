Bengaluru: Three arrested for brandishing machetes in bar

Bengaluru: Police have arrested three people for causing a ruckus at a bar and brandishing weapons to threaten people.
The men — whose identities were not immediately known — had gone to a bar in western Bengaluru's Kempapura Agrahara on July 26. After a few rounds of drinks, they saw a man busy with his phone.
Suspecting that he was taking their video, they snatched his phone. As the man started to scream, the bar staff intervened and sent the trio out.
A while later, the men came back with machetes and swung them around before fleeing. The incident was captured on CCTV, prompting the police to register a case and make the arrests.
Published 30 July 2024, 23:30 IST