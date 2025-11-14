<p>Bengaluru: The Cabinet on Thursday approved the amendments to the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, which will now be tabled in the next assembly session. </p>.<p>The amendments propose to include the chief secretary, the additional chief secretaries of Urban Development and Finance departments as members of the Greater Bengaluru Authority, which meets once in three months to decide on matters pertaining to the city. </p>.GBA Chief Maheshwar Rao inspects city projects during late-night review drive.<p>Given the confusion about the appointment of MPs, MLAs and MLCs, an amendment is also proposed to provide clarity on the issue by including a sub clause to the rulebook. </p>.<p>The UDD additional chief secretary will be the member of the executive committee headed by the Bengaluru development minister or a minister recommended by the chief minister. </p>