Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Three Bengaluru IAS officers will now be members of GBA

Given the confusion about the appointment of MPs, MLAs and MLCs, an amendment is also proposed to provide clarity on the issue by including a sub clause to the rulebook.
Last Updated : 14 November 2025, 01:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 November 2025, 01:46 IST
Bengaluru newsIAS officerGBA

Follow us on :

Follow Us