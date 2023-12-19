3 die in separate road accidents; two of them involved senior citizens in hit-and-run cases

Bengaluru: Three people were killed on Monday in separate road accidents in the city’s western and southern major roads.
Two of those cases were hit-and-run involving elderly people.
Kamakshipalya traffic police said 25-year-old RR Nagar resident Shreyas, a contract employee at the Bengaluru international airport, was killed at the Nammoora Thindi Junction on the Nagarbhavi flyover.
Police identify this as the accident blackspot where the road veers steeply to the left.
"We have got a high-rise pedestrian crossing fixed at the spot to reduce the speed of the vehicles, but it appears that he might have hit and jumped over it at a high speed, crashing straight into the median railing," police said.
Between 3.30 am and 4 am, an unidentified vehicle hit a 72-year-old woman, Jayalakshmi, as she crossed Mysuru Road near the toll gate. Jayalakshmi died due to severe head injuries.
Kengeri traffic police said a 60-year-old man Munimarayya, working with Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE) as a staffer in the Horticulture Department, was killed on NICE Road on the city’s southwestern parts.
A speeding Innova car headed towards Hosakerehalli toll crashed past the median near Bangarappanagar and narrowly missed hitting four other people trimming plants on the side with Munimarayya. While others jumped to safety, Munimarayya was caught in the wheel and was dragged for about 50 feet before the driver sped away.