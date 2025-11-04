<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Kalyanpur Constituency Details</h3><p>Kalyanpur, constituency number 131, is in the Samastipur district of Bihar. It is an SC seat under the Samastipur Lok Sabha constituency.</p><p><strong>Kalyanpur polling and counting dates</strong></p><p>Kalyanpur constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><p><strong>What happened in Kalyanpur in 2020 Bihar elections?</strong></p><p>Kalyanpur was won by Maheshwar Hazari (JD-U) by a margin of 10,251 votes. Maheshwar Hazari polled 72,279 votes while the nearest rival, Ranjeet Kumar Ram (CPI(ML)L), secured 62,028 votes.</p><p><strong>How did Kalyanpur vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</strong></p><p>In the 2015 elections, Maheshwar Hazari (JD-U) won the seat by securing 84,904 votes. Maheshwar Hazari defeated the nearest rival Prince Raj (LJP) by a margin of 37,686 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>