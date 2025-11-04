<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Pipra Constituency Details</h3><p>Pipra, constituency number 42, is in the Supaul district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Supaul Lok Sabha constituency.</p><p><strong>Pipra polling and counting dates</strong></p><p>Pipra constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><p><strong>What happened in Pipra in 2020 Bihar elections?</strong></p><p>Pipra was won by Rambilash Kamat of (JD-U) by a margin of 19,245 votes. Rambilash Kamat polled 82,388 votes while the nearest rival, Vishwa Mohan Kumar (RJD), secured 63,143 votes.</p><p><strong>How did Pipra vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</strong></p><p>In the 2015 elections, Yaduvansh Kumar Yadav (RJD) won the seat by securing 85,944 votes. Yaduvansh Kumar Yadav defeated the nearest rival Vishwa Mohan Kumar (BJP) by a margin of 36,369 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>