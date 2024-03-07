JOIN US
Tumakuru

Three held for gangraping minor girl in Tumakuru

Police arrested the three accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
Last Updated 07 March 2024, 10:30 IST

Tumakuru: Three youth have been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl during the annual fair at Siddaganga Mutt here, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the girl was sitting with her friend atop a nearby hill during the fair on March 4.

Three youths who were keeping a watch on them, shot a video and blackmailed her saying that they would make her video public. They then took her to Bandepalya area near here and allegedly raped her.

Based on her complaint, police arrested the three accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

(Published 07 March 2024, 10:30 IST)
