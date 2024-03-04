Three new metro feeder bus services from today

Bengaluru: The BMTC will introduce the following metro feeder bus services on Monday:
MF-15A: JP Nagar Metro Station to Jambu Savari Dinne via RV Dental College, Puttenahalli Cross, Brigade Millennium and Kothanur Dinne. Two buses will make 40 trips both ways per day.
MF-16: Shanthinagar TTMC to Shanthinagar TTMC via Corporation Circle, KR Market, Mysore Road Metro Station, Hosakerehalli Cross, Srinivasa Nagar, North Road, Lalbagh West Gate and Lalbag Main Gate. Four buses will make 39 trips both ways per day.
MF-16A: Shanthinagar TTMC to Shanthinagar TTMC via Lalbagh Main Gate, Lalbagh West Gate, North Road, Srinivasanagar, Hosakerehalli Cross, Mysore Road Metro Station, KR Market and Corporation Circle. Four buses will make 40 trips both ways per day.
(Published 03 March 2024, 21:04 IST)