Tipper truck mows down pillion rider near Kengeri

Bengaluru: A mason was killed after a tipper truck mowed him down near Kengeri in the southwestern part of the city on Monday night.
Kengeri traffic police identified the victim as 34-year-old Sheikh Anwar.
Anwar was riding pillion on his friend and colleague Mohammad Nadir Alam’s bike from Uttarahalli towards Kengeri, when the empty tipper truck coming in the opposite direction suddenly swerved to its right and crashed into their bike near Madhu Junction around 10.40 pm.
Alam fell to the left and Anwar to the right. Anwar came under the wheels of the truck, suffering severe injuries. He died on the way to hospital.
Police have registered an FIR against the truck driver for rash and negligent driving and causing death by negligence.
Police said the duo were natives of Nepal, who lived in Bihar and were in the city for masonry work.
(Published 26 March 2024, 21:28 IST)