Gandhi's name to be etched in golden letters in pages of history, says WB CM Mamata Banerjee

<p>Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday paid their tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 156th birth anniversary.</p><p>Describing Gandhi as a great leader whose name would forever be etched in golden letters in the pages of history, Banerjee recalled the profound teachings of peace, non-violence of the Father of the Nation.</p><p>"Mahatma Gandhi, the great leader of our country, his name will be written in golden letters on the pages of history. His message of non-violence, message of peace, message of unity, message of harmony remains eternally memorable," Banerjee said in a X post.</p><p>The chief minister also mentioned Gandhi's iconic prayer, 'Ishwar Allah tero naam, sabko samnati de bhagwan' (O God, your name is Ishwar, your name is Allah; grant peace to all), which calls for religious tolerance, peace, and harmony among all people.</p><p>"His message of non-violence, message of peace, message of unity, message of harmony remains eternally memorable," the CM said.</p><p>Banerjee emphasised the importance of remembering and upholding this message, especially in times of growing divisiveness.</p>.BJP recasts Durga Puja outreach to counter TMC’s ‘anti-Bengali’ tag.<p>"We especially remember those words today and request everyone to remember them," she added in the post, urging citizens to reflect on the teachings of Gandhi.</p><p>The governor attended a series of commemorative programs at Gandhi Ghat, in Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district, to pay homage to the Father of the Nation.</p><p>Bose also paid his respect to the great leader at the Gandhi statue on Mayo Road in Kolkata.</p><p>Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee called Gandhi the "eternal apostle of peace, truth and non-violence" and paid his tribute to him.</p><p>He said that Gandhi's ideals remind us that a nation's true strength lies in moral courage, unity, and harmony.</p><p>"In a world still torn by conflict and discord, his message serves as a guiding light for the future," he said, urging the country to carry forward Gandhi's vision of an inclusive, humane, and just India," he posted on X handle.</p>