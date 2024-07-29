To curb rowdyism, Bengaluru police invoke harshest law

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru police are invoking the harshest law on the statute book to crack down on gangsters.

In the past year, they have invoked the stringent Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act (KCOCA) against a record 95 individuals, the highest number since the law was introduced in 2002.

Similar to the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act that the neighbouring state enacted to clamp down on the Mumbai underworld, KCOCA is designed to curb criminal activities by organised crime syndicates. It mandates a minimum imprisonment of five years, extending up to life term.