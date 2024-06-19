Tomato prices may continue to remain high

Bengaluru: The prices of tomatoes, which nearly doubled over the last 15 days, is likely to remain high for at least another 20 days. This is because of a drop in supply caused mainly by a decrease in the area earmarked for its cultivation.
The prices in the retail market now range between Rs 70 and Rs 80 per kg.
The Kolar Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), Asia’s second-largest tomato market, on Tuesday, received close to 9,129 quintals of tomatoes, which is nearly 2,000 quintals less as compared to last year.
"Last year, on June 18, we received close to 11,250 quintals. There is clearly a reduction in arrivals. However, over the last few days, there is a small increase in arrivals and we are expecting it to pick up in the next 15 to 20 days,” Vijayalakshmi, secretary of Kolar APMC, told DH.
Vijayalakshmi also attributed the reduction in arrivals to decrease in the cultivation area, owing to fear among farmers.
After the crop was destroyed following the white fly outbreak last year, many farmers had reduced the cultivation area, she said.
While the state is expected to receive good rains this monsoon, this may prove to be counter-productive for tomato growers as heavy rains now could hamper the crop.
"Heavy rains that can cause floods could be a problem since there is a possibility that the crop might get destroyed. Otherwise we are hoping that the situation will stabilise within the next 15 days,” R Kumara Swamy, Deputy Director of the Department of Horticulture in Kolar, told DH.
Prices of other veggies to come down within a month
The prices of other vegetables like beans and carrots have also remained high, owing to the heat wave that swept across the state in April.
While beans are being sold at over Rs 200 a kg, carrot prices have touched Rs 100 a kg. But sources said prices of all the vegetables may come down within a month.
Sridhar, a vendor at Kalasipalyam, said that it usually takes at least 75 days after rains for the supplies to improve. “The drought and high temperature during summer had a significant impact on the supplies. Now that the monsoons have picked up, we are hoping that the supplies will improve within a month,” he said.