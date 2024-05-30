Traffic advisory for temple festival, walkathon tomorrow

Bengaluru: Owing to a temple festival in Hongasandra in the southern part of the city, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) have issued diversions from 12 pm on Friday to 6 am on Saturday.
The Brahma Rathotsava and Pallaki Festival will begin from the Hongasandra bus stop and end at the Kodichikkanahalli Junction before circling back to the bus stop.
Traffic moving towards Begur via Hongasandra Main Road will be diverted towards DMart, Hongasandra. Alternatively, those coming to Begur from Bommanahalli Junction can travel directly to Kudlu Gate and take a right turn.
Vehicles coming towards the Kodichikkanahalli Junction on Begur Main Road will be diverted from the PK Kalyana Mantapa Cross and sent to the other roads around it. Those going from Bommanahalli Junction towards Devarachikkanahalli will take a right turn at Kodichikkanahalli Junction and go via DMart Junction.
Horse rally
In view of the walkathon and horse rally being organised for World No Tobacco Day 2024 on Friday, the BTP have imposed temporary traffic restrictions from 6 am to 10 am from Freedom Park to Town Hall.
Movement is restricted on Seshadri Road, Ambedkar Veedhi, Queens Road from Balekundri Circle to CTO Circle, Cubbon Road, Central Street, MG Road from Anil Kumble Junction to Queens Junction, Kasturba Road, Mallya Road, Hudson Circle and Town Hall Circle.
A left turn from Palace Road to Seshadri Road is prohibited, so is going onto Ambedkar Veedhi or Cubbon Park Road from the Post Office Road. Alternatively, vehicles coming from Post Office Road can take a left at KR Circle onto Nrupathunga Road.
