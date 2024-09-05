Traffic changes at Veerannapalya Junction due to metro work

Bengaluru: Due to the ongoing metro pillar construction work by Namma Metro at the Veerannapalya Junction on the Outer Ring Road, the traffic police have made alternative arrangements for vehicle users travelling from Hebbal, Nagavara, Dasarahalli, Amruthahalli and Mariyannapalya, from Thursday.
Commuters coming from Dasarahalli (near Kempapura) and KG Halli are prohibited from taking a right turn at the Veerannapalya Junction.
Those using the service road towards Manyata Tech Park must take a left at the junction and take a U-turn in front of the Karle Tech Park to proceed further. Those coming from Dasarahalli must take a left turn at the junction, go towards Manyata Tech Park, take a U-turn at the Nagavara Junction and proceed towards Hebbal.
The BMTC bus stand at the junction will be shifted to the service road in front of Lumbini Gardens and the buses moving towards Nagavara from Hebbal must compulsorily use the Veerannapalya flyover instead of the service road.
Published 05 September 2024, 01:01 IST