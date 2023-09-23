Traffic curbs for Ganesha procession

Owing to the Ganesha idol procession and immersion in RT Nagar and Munireddypalya areas, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) have restricted vehicular movement on Devegowda Road, JC Nagar Main Road, Matadahalli Main Road, and Desraj Road from 6 pm on Saturday to 8 am on Sunday.
The police have prohibited parking of all types of vehicles along the procession routes.
Alternatively, vehicle users going from Sultanpalya towards the Cantonment railway station and the city can get on to Ballari Road via Dinnur Main Road, RT Nagar police station and Gundurao Junction and take the Mehkri Circle underpass to the city or the service road towards Jayamahal Road.
Those moving from Cantonment towards RT Nagar, Sultanpalya and Kaval Bairasandra can take a right at Mehkri Circle on Ballari Road and use the CBI underpass to get onto CBI Road, RT Nagar Main Road and Dinnur Main Road.
Vehicles coming from Yeshwantpur and BDA Junction towards RT Nagar can use the above mentioned route through Mehkri Circle and CBI Junction.
Rain plays spoilsport
Traffic movement was affected in the eastern and northeastern parts of the city due to the processions and sudden showers on Friday evening. Traffic moved slowly around Pottery Road, Cooke Town, Lingarajapuram and the roads leading to and surrounding Halasuru lake in the eastern part of the city due to the idol immersions.
Traffic snarls were also reported around RT Nagar and Munireddypalya in the evening as the procession moved through the main roads in these areas.
A similar situation was reported on roads in and around Vidyaranyapura in the northwestern part of the city.