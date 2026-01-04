<p>Bengaluru: With a large footfall expected to attend the 23rd edition of Chithra Santhe, the Bengaluru City Traffic Police (BTP) have issued a travel advisory. Vehicle movement will be prohibited on both sides of Kumara Krupa Road — from Windsor Manor Junction to Shivananda Circle — between 5 am and 10 pm on Sunday.</p>.<p><strong>Traffic diversions</strong></p>.<p>From Anandrao Circle: Vehicles heading toward Windsor Manor must proceed straight at Race View Junction onto Race Course Road, passing through Trilight Junction, Basaveshwara Circle, and Old High Grounds Junction to reach T Chowdaiah Road.</p>.<p>From T Chowdaiah Road: Commuters heading toward KK Road should continue straight from Windsor Junction, reach Old High Grounds Junction, turn right at LRDE, and proceed via Basaveshwara Junction.</p>.<p>From P G Halli: Vehicles moving toward Shivananda Circle are advised to take the route via Old High Grounds Junction, LRDE, Basaveshwara Circle, and Race Course Road.</p>.<p>From Nehru Circle: To reach Trilight Junction, vehicles can take the Steel Bridge directly from <br>Nehru Circle.</p>.<p><strong>Where to park</strong></p>.<p>Given the restricted access, the police have designated specific areas for four-wheeler parking:</p>.<p><strong>Railway Parallel Road</strong></p>.<p>Crescent Road: Western side (from Gururaja Kalyanamantapa to Hotel Janardhan)</p>.<p>Race Course Road: Eastern side (from Trilight Junction toward Mourya Circle)</p>.<p>“Due to the significant shortage of parking space and the expected crowds, we strongly urge the public to utilise public transport, including the Metro and BMTC feeder services,” the BTP stated.</p>.<p>BMTC will be operating special feeder buses from Majestic, Shivajinagar, and Mantri Square Metro stations to Shivananda Circle for the convenience of visitors.</p>