Traffic curbs in place for Chithra Santhe in Bengaluru today

Vehicle movement will be prohibited on both sides of Kumara Krupa Road — from Windsor Manor Junction to Shivananda Circle — between 5 am and 10 pm on Sunday.
Last Updated : 03 January 2026, 21:45 IST
Published 03 January 2026, 21:45 IST
