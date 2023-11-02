Traffic decongestion jammed: BBMP’s feasibility study evinces no interest 

In a setback for the BBMP, seven of the eight consultants, who were qualified in the first round of scrutiny, stayed away from the tenders for preparing a feasibility study on decongesting traffic in Bengaluru.
This is because the civic body did not extend the final date for submission. So now, the BBMP may have to start the process afresh.
The BBMP had sought a conceptual plan for easing traffic congestion in the city by either proposing tunnel roads, elevated corridors or at-grade solutions. The consultants were given just four days to quote their price after the pre-bid meeting was held in mid-October. Their request to extend the deadline was turned down.
Along with the conceptual plan, the firms were expected to study the traffic density along 190-km of road and undertake geotechnical investigations. Those who did not participate in the tender said that four days was too short a time to assess the volume of work and multinational companies needed more time as they require approvals from their head offices.
Not providing ample time by the BBMP goes against Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s earlier statements, where he had extended the deadline multiple times to encourage participation of more bidders. The same tender (expression of interest), called in July this year, had received a whopping nine bids, after the BBMP had extended the submission date.
Considering the significance of the work, at least five firms had participated in the pre-bid meeting on October 17. The consultants were briefed about the scope of work, which was divided into two parts. The first phase was the feasibility study that had a two-month deadline, while preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) was pushed to the second phase.
A BBMP official said they expected better response from the consultants and added that the civic body would re-tender the work.
While Shivakumar has already announced the government’s plan to build tunnel roads in Bengaluru, the conceptual plan, which will be prepared by the consultants, will give clarity on what it actually means. As per the expression of interest, the option to suggest elevated corridors, tunnel roads or any other solution has been left to the wisdom of consultants.
However, pro-public transport proponents have, time and again, reminded the government that projects centered around private vehicles would not help decongest traffic. They have suggested heavy investment on buses, and rapid transit systems such as the metro network.