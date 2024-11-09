Traffic restrictions for metro work in Shivajinagar

<p>Bengaluru: One lane of Venkataswamy Naidu Road, from Balekundri Circle towards Shivaji Circle, and MK Street, will be closed for traffic for 30 days from November 11 due to ongoing metro construction work. </p>.<p>The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) issued an advisory on Friday, restricting vehicular movement from Balekundri Circle to the Shivajinagar BMTC bus stand via Shivaji Circle and from the Shivaji Circle to Jyothi Cafe. </p>.718 two-wheeler riders booked for not wearing helmet .<p>Buses coming from Balekundri Circle towards the bus stand should take a left at the traffic headquarters junction, proceed via Infantry Road and take a left at Central Street Junction. All other vehicles going from Shivaji Road towards the bus stand must take a right turn at Shivaji Circle, proceed via Venkataswamy Naidu Road, take a left at Balekundri Circle, and proceed as stated above. </p>