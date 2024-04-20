Traffic restrictions for PM’s visit to city today

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has prohibited parking on roads surrounding Palace Grounds owing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city on Saturday.
Between 1 pm and 7 pm, parking is prohibited on Palace Road, MV Jayaram Road, Vasanth Nagar Road, Jayamahal Road, CV Raman Road, Ballari Road, Ramana Maharshi Road, Nandidurga Road, Tharalabalu Road, Mount Carmel College Road, and CV Raman Road towards Yeshwantpur.
Heavy goods vehicles are prohibited from entering the city between 12 pm and 9 pm.
They will be diverted at CMTI Junction, Mysore Bank Junction, Hebbal Junction, New BEL Junction, BHEL underpass, Basaveshwara Circle, Old Udaya TV Junction, Haj camp, Nandidurga Road, and Govardhan theatre, Yeshwantpur.
(Published 19 April 2024, 20:15 IST)