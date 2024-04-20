JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Traffic restrictions for PM’s visit to city today

Between 1 pm and 7 pm, parking is prohibited on Palace Road, MV Jayaram Road, Vasanth Nagar Road, Jayamahal Road, CV Raman Road, Ballari Road, Ramana Maharshi Road, Nandidurga Road, Tharalabalu Road, Mount Carmel College Road, and CV Raman Road towards Yeshwantpur.
Last Updated 19 April 2024, 20:15 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has prohibited parking on roads surrounding Palace Grounds owing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city on Saturday.

Between 1 pm and 7 pm, parking is prohibited on Palace Road, MV Jayaram Road, Vasanth Nagar Road, Jayamahal Road, CV Raman Road, Ballari Road, Ramana Maharshi Road, Nandidurga Road, Tharalabalu Road, Mount Carmel College Road, and CV Raman Road towards Yeshwantpur.

Heavy goods vehicles are prohibited from entering the city between 12 pm and 9 pm.

They will be diverted at CMTI Junction, Mysore Bank Junction, Hebbal Junction, New BEL Junction, BHEL underpass, Basaveshwara Circle, Old Udaya TV Junction, Haj camp, Nandidurga Road, and Govardhan theatre, Yeshwantpur.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 19 April 2024, 20:15 IST)
Bengaluru newsNarendra Modibangalore traffic police

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT