Traffic temporarily rerouted on Ballari Road; comes into effect from 6 am today 

For those traveling from Nagashettyhalli and Bhoopasandra towards the city, the advised route is via Sanjaynagar Main Road. Drivers should take a left at the Sanjaynagar Cross and then make a right at the underpass to connect to Ballari Road. Alternatively, they can opt for the V Nagenahalli Main Road, turning right at both the Guddadahalli Circle and the Cholanayakanahalli Circle, to reach Ballari Road through the Sumangali Seva Ashrama Road.