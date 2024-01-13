Traffic temporarily rerouted on Ballari Road; comes into effect from 6 am today 

Due to the ongoing construction of a uni-directional lane and the expansion of the Ballari Road flyover, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) will implement vehicle rerouting on alternative routes, starting 6 am on Saturday.
During this period, a section of the Ballari Road service road, from the K2 bus stop to the Hebbal police station junction, will be temporarily off-limits to vehicles.
For those traveling from Nagashettyhalli and Bhoopasandra towards the city, the advised route is via Sanjaynagar Main Road. Drivers should take a left at the Sanjaynagar Cross and then make a right at the underpass to connect to Ballari Road. Alternatively, they can opt for the V Nagenahalli Main Road, turning right at both the Guddadahalli Circle and the Cholanayakanahalli Circle, to reach Ballari Road through the Sumangali Seva Ashrama Road.
If heading towards V Nagenahalli, Cholanayakanahalli, and Kanakanagara from Yelahanka, Devanahalli, and the Kempegowda International Airport, drivers are advised to use the Sumangali Seva Ashrama service road. They should then take a right at the Anand Nagar underpass to reach the K2 bus stop and access the V Nagenahalli Main Road.
For those traveling to V Nagenahalli from the city, the recommended routes include taking the CBI underpass and turning right to join RT Nagar Main Road, followed by Dinnur Main Road. Alternatively, drivers can reach the Hebbal bus stop, take a right towards V Nagenahalli Main Road.