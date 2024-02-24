Bengaluru: Training programme for nurses, doctors

Bengaluru: The BBMP hosted the 'Care Companion' workshop to train nurses and doctors at it referral hospitals and maternity homes to guide pregnant women and new mothers.
The training workshop has been conducted in association with NHM Karnataka and YosAid Innovation Foundation. "The staff at the hospitals, maternity homes and primary healthcare centres are being trained under the programme. This way, they will be able to guide and counsel pregnant women and new mothers on the questions they might have,” said BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) Suralkar Vikas Kishore.
Over the last five years, the training workshop has been held across 31 maternity homes under the BBMP.
(Published 24 February 2024, 00:29 IST)