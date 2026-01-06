<p>Bengaluru: A new play brings to the stage an intense and rarely told journey — the transformation of a classical singer whose voice changed after gender reassignment surgery.</p>.<p>Rumi Harish, earlier known as Sumathi Murthy, is a renowned Hindustani classical vocalist and features in 'Journey from A to E', which premieres at 5.30 pm on Tuesday at the Sabha on Kamaraj Road.</p>.<p>The play traces his struggle with losing his voice and his eventual path to rediscovering it. As the process unfolds, he grapples with despair before finding support from unexpected quarters.</p>.<p>Scripted by Rumi Harish, who has also composed the music, the production is directed by James Brunner and conceptualised by Dadapeer Jyman.</p>.<p>The title refers to the shift in his shruti (keynote) after the surgery.</p>