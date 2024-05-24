Trees being cut in Cubbon Park

Metrolife spoke to environmentalists and scientists to weigh in on the danger posed by dried up trees. “Pruning is fine. Just because a branch has fallen, a whole tree does not need to be cut down,” says T V Ramachandra of the Energy and Wetlands Research Group, IISc, adding, “We should insist they replace the trees that have been cut down with native species. They are hardy and their branches won’t fall,” he explains. He further states that the opinion of the public must be considered before making such decisions.