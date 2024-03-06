Tribute show for celebrated artist Karunakaran opens

An art gallery on Lavelle Road is hosting a month-long exhibition featuring the works of C N Karunakaran, a notable figure in the realm of modern Indian art.
Ten of his works are on display at the show titled ‘Chitrakoodam: A Tribute to C N Karunakaran’. The collection demonstrates his distinctive style with which he created abstract landscapes, figurative pieces, and works that drew from Kerala mural and miniature traditions.
Bengaluru’s Sandeep & Gitanjali Maini Foundation is hosting the exhibition with the support of Palette People, a gallery from Kochi. The latter has sourced these paintings from Karunakaran’s family estate.
“Karunakaran’s contribution to modern art is multifaceted. He combined traditional Indian art forms with the abstract and figurative to create a unique visual language that speaks both to local sensibilities and international discourses,” says Geetanjali Maini, who set up the foundation.
She says his exposure to the decorative richness of ancient Indian arts during trips to Khajuraho, Halebidu, and Belur significantly shaped his aesthetic.
Karunakaran was also dedicated to promoting art as a medium of expression and identity. His work in restoring the mural paintings of the Guruvayur temple and his establishment of Chithrakootam, the first private art gallery of Kerala, after which the exhibition is named, underscored that commitment, she adds. Founded in 1973, Chithrakootam played a key role in shaping the cultural landscape of the state.
On view until March 31, 10 am to 6 pm, Maini Sadan, Lavelle Road. Call 4072 3800
