Tribute to sitarist N R Rama Rao

Sitar Rama Rao Utsav, a music festival dedicated to sitar artiste N R Rama Rao, will be held on November 30, 6 pm, at Chowdiah Memorial Hall.
Team Metrolife
Last Updated : 27 November 2024, 02:47 IST

Published 27 November 2024, 02:47 IST
