Tribute to sitarist N R Rama Rao

<p class="bodytext">Sitar Rama Rao Utsav, a music festival dedicated to sitar artiste N R Rama Rao, will be held on November 30, 6 pm, at Chowdiah Memorial Hall. </p>.<p class="bodytext">This is the first edition of the Utsav. It will feature two performances — Pt Shubhendra Rao (on sitar) accompanied by Pt Bickram Ghosh (on tabla), and Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia (on flute) with Pt Ravindra Yavagal (on tabla). </p>.<p class="bodytext">Son of Rama Rao, Shubhendra, says, “The event will celebrate my father’s life and music. Hariprasad Chaurasia is one of the few living legends from that generation, who knows about my father’s contribution. It was important to make him a part of the festival.” He added: “My father passed away 20 years ago. Since then, I have been aiming to do something to honour him for popularising Hindustani music in Karnataka in the late 1940s.” Rama Rao was the disciple of Pt Ravi Shankar. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Shubhendra plans to make the Utsav an annual event. “I also want to institute an award in my father’s name to honour senior musicians and artistes. A scholarship programme to encourage young musicians to continue training and pursue their musical journey is also in the offing,” he says. </p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">Sitar Rama Rao Utsav, November 30, 6 pm, Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval, Malleswaram. For details, call 98111 20983. </span></p>