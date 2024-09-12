Trio killed in road crash on airport road in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Three students were killed in a road crash on Ballari Road's Chikkajala flyover near the fort in the early hours of Thursday.

According to Chikkajala traffic police, the incident occurred when the trio, Suchith, Rohith, and Harsha, fourth year students of BSc Agriculture at GKVK, and friends aged between 22 and 23 years, were riding a bike towards the city last midnight.

Around 1.30 am, they crashed into a heavy goods vehicle in front of them which the police suspect happened when Suchith, the driver, was trying to switch lanes at a high speed.