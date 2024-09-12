Trio killed in road crash on airport road in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Three students were killed in a road crash on Ballari Road's Chikkajala flyover near the fort in the early hours of Thursday.
According to Chikkajala traffic police, the incident occurred when the trio, Suchith, Rohith, and Harsha, fourth year students of BSc Agriculture at GKVK, and friends aged between 22 and 23 years, were riding a bike towards the city last midnight.
Around 1.30 am, they crashed into a heavy goods vehicle in front of them which the police suspect happened when Suchith, the driver, was trying to switch lanes at a high speed.
Just a few minutes after they fell, an unidentified vehicle crashed into them and sped away, noted a police source, who added that they are yet to identify this absconding driver and the vehicle.
The trio died on the spot. “They might have sustained grievous injuries on impact with the goods vehicle. We don't know the exact speed they were riding at,” said an official from the Chikkajala traffic police.
Police have filed a case under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Published 12 September 2024, 03:57 IST