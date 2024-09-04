Truck driver murdered over parking dispute at Nelamangala dhaba

Bengaluru: A truck driver, who allegedly attacked a fellow driver with a car jack over a parking dispute, was arrested for murder after the victim died a few hours after the assault.
Two other men, who were at the crime scene but whose exact involvement is not clear, have also been picked up.
Mahesh (23), the truck driver, allegedly attacked Pradeep, 30, with a car jack during an argument over parking at a dhaba near Nelamangala around 11 pm on Monday. Pradeep was treated at a hospital and later discharged. However, he succumbed to head injuries on Tuesday morning.
Police arrested Mahesh and two other suspects — Sunil Kumar and Bhojalinga — all from Kalaburagi and residing in Bengaluru.
After having dinner at the dhaba with two friends, as Mahesh took his truck out, it brushed against Pradeep’s tipper, which was parked perpendicular.
After an argument with Pradeep, Mahesh fetched a car jack from his truck and smashed it on his head.
"When Pradeep collapsed and started to bleed from his head, Mahesh and his two friends, who were also involved in the fight, fled the scene,” a police officer close to the investigation told DH.
According to the officer, Pradeep was moved to the hospital by his co-fellow driver. He was discharged after being given stitches to his head. However, he succumbed to the injuries on Tuesday morning.
"We learnt about the incident from the driver who took Pradeep to the hospital, and checked the CCTV cameras. Noting the goods vehicle number, we traced the suspects to Dasarahalli and arrested them,” the officer said.
The Nelamangala Town police have filed a case of murder.
While Kumar and Bhojalinga were present in the dhaba during the time of the murder, the police are ascertaining their exact involvement in the crime.
