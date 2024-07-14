Home
Truck mows down Tamil Nadu native in Bengaluru

The accident occurred near the APC Circle, Jigani, around 9.30 pm on Friday. Jigani police have arrested the driver.
DHNS
Last Updated : 14 July 2024, 03:07 IST

Bengaluru, DHNS: A 58-year-old Tamil Nadu native was run over by a concrete mixer truck at Jigani in the southern outskirts of the city on Friday night.

The victim was identified as Shivakoti Selvaraj who had come to his daughter’s house in Jigani. Police said that he had reportedly stepped out to buy some medicine when the truck crashed into his scooter and ran over him.

The accident occurred near the APC Circle, Jigani, around 9.30 pm on Friday. Jigani police have arrested the driver. 

Published 14 July 2024, 03:07 IST
