Twelve arrested after group clash in Siddapura

Bengaluru: Police have arrested 12 people following a fight between two groups in South Bengaluru’s Siddapura.
According to the police, two groups engaged in a heated exchange and physical assault over a trivial issue on April 28. Subsequently, two FIRs were filed at the Siddapura police station after members of both groups filed separate complaints.
Acting on the complaints, the police arrested 12 people, all aged between 18 and 20 years.
Initially, news reports suggested that the clash occurred for religious reasons as it involved people from different religions.
However, a senior police officer from the Bengaluru South division told DH that there was no communal angle in the case.
“A member of one group rode his bike at high speed near the house of a member of another group. The family members of the latter informed the kin of the boy who rode his bike at high speed,” said the officer, adding, “This led to a fight between the two boys, and their supporters joined in.”
