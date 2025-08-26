Two arrested for daylight home robbery in Bengaluru; stolen gold recovered

<p>Bengaluru: The Banaswadi police arrested two people and recovered gold ornaments worth over Rs 1.75 lakh, days after a daylight robbery at a house in RS Palya.</p>.<p>On the evening of July 29, the duo allegedly entered the complainant’s house at Muniswamappa Layout, attacked the victim with a knife and fled with 48 grams of gold ornaments.</p>.<p>A case was registered under BNS Section 329 (criminal trespass and house trespass) at the Banaswadi police station.</p>.<p>Based on a tip-off, the police arrested the suspects on the night of July 31.</p>.Bangalore University issues revised PhD regulations; 30% weightage for interview.<p>Alvin Joshva, 18, an autorickshaw driver, was caught near the Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal, while LS Latha, 27, a telecaller, was picked up from a house on Muniswamappa Road.</p>.<p>The police recovered the stolen gold chain and other ornaments, some of which had been mortgaged. On August 2, the suspects were produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.</p>.<p>Investigators said both were first-time offenders with no prior record.</p>