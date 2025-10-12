P Chidambaram calls Operation Blue Star a 'mistake', Congress reacts
Congress sources said the top leadership, the rank and file are upset with such remarks and asked why this is repeatedly happening, referring to his remarks during an interview recently on Mumbai attacks.
VIDEO | Senior Congress leader and former Home Minister P Chidambaram says, "No disrespect to any military officers here but that (Blue Star) was a wrong way to retrieve the Golden Temple. Few years later, we showed the right way to retrieve the Golden Temple by keeping out the… pic.twitter.com/ZuA87mbxYO