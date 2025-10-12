Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

P Chidambaram calls Operation Blue Star a 'mistake', Congress reacts

Congress sources said the top leadership, the rank and file are upset with such remarks and asked why this is repeatedly happening, referring to his remarks during an interview recently on Mumbai attacks.
Last Updated : 12 October 2025, 09:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 October 2025, 09:26 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsOperation Blue StarIndira GandhiP Chidambaram

Follow us on :

Follow Us