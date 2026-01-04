Menu
Two arrested for harassing women, assaulting cop on New Year’s Eve in Bengaluru

The arrested have been identified as Ansh Mehta and Parv Rathi, both aged about 22. They had recently moved to Bengaluru from Chennai and were working for a private firm.
Last Updated : 03 January 2026, 20:27 IST
Published 03 January 2026, 20:27 IST
