<p>Vidhana Soudha police have arrested two employees of a private company for allegedly harassing women waiting for a cab and assaulting a police constable during New Year celebrations.</p>.<p>The arrested have been identified as Ansh Mehta and Parv Rathi, both aged about 22. They had recently moved to Bengaluru from Chennai and were working for a private firm.</p>.<p>The incident was reported around 1.40 am on January 1. The accused, who were under the influence of alcohol, were allegedly misbehaving with four women in front of a pub on Queens Road.</p>.<p>On-duty police constable Ravi noticed the incident and intervened. The accused allegedly abused and pushed him, tearing his jacket in the process. Ravi then alerted beat police, who rushed to the spot and detained the duo.</p>.<p>An FIR was registered at the Vidhana Soudha police station, and both men were remanded to judicial custody after interrogation.</p>.<p>The accused told police they had completed their graduation at a private college in Bengaluru, moved to Chennai for work, and had recently returned to the city. They had rented a house in Bommanahalli and had come to MG Road to celebrate the New Year.</p>