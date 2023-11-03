Two-day tomato conference in city

Bengaluru: The Foundation for Advanced Training in Plant Breeding (ATPBR), a non-profit organisation, is collaborating with the University of Horticultural Sciences (UHS), Bagalkot, to organise a two-day national conference on ‘Tomato: Problems, Perspectives, and Plant Breeding Solutions’ in the city.
The conference, set to begin on Friday, will be held at the Basic Science College Auditorium of the University of Agricultural Sciences, GKVK.
Discussions will enable stakeholders across sectors to deliberate on the national and regional situation of tomato production, supply, and distribution, besides identifying causes for price volatility in the market.
The interactions will also address the gaps in the stakeholders’ knowledge of the impact of climate change on tomato production, identify challenges in tomato breeding and draw up solutions, and analyse market dynamics and changes in the tomato market, among other key aspects.