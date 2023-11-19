Two Jharkhand men arrested for murder in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Two Jharkhand natives working in the city were arrested for killing a man with a concrete brick, officials said Saturday. The deceased Laxman Manji, 24, was also from Jharkhand.
The arrested, Jagadev Lohra, 22, and Chandan Kumar, 24, and the deceased were from Tuiya village in the eastern Indian state and worked at a construction site in the city’s northeastern part.
Preliminary investigation by the Kothanur police revealed past enmity to be the prima facie cause for the murder.
An investigator said that Manji’s dead body was found disposed of inside a bush in Kyalasanahalli under the Kothanur police station limits on November 16. The officials registered a case and cracked it within 24 hours.
The officer said that the duo used a concrete brick and crushed
Manji’s head, killing him. They were caught on November 17, when they were trying to escape in a train.
The arrested were booked under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Investigations are on, police said.