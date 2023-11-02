Two killed in separate accidents in city's northern areas

Bengaluru: Two people were killed and one injured in separate accidents in the northern parts of the city recently.
On Tuesday night, 73-year-old Kamal Rao was killed near the Rama Mandira in Rajajinagar. The accident occurred around 9.45 pm when a speeding biker crashed into Rao, who was crossing the road, causing him to fall and sustain serious head injuries. The biker, too, sustained leg injuries due to the impact.
Rajajinagar traffic police said that Rao was initially taken to KC General Hospital, where doctors suggested Rao needed to be admitted at Nimhans. However, he died on the way to Nimhans.
The biker, Prajwal, 19, has been detained by the police.
Ballari Road crash
Early on Wednesday, a biker was killed and the pillion rider injured in a collision with a bus on the Ballari Road service road near Meenakunte Hosur.
Chikkajala traffic police identified the victim as Manoj, 18.
The accident occurred around 6.30 am, when a bus ferrying ITC employees was taking a left turn into the company campus. Manoj, who didn't notice this, crashed into the bus.
Manoj and his pillion rider Shivashankar, 19, fell off the bike. While Manoj suffered head injuries and died, Shivashankar fractured his leg.
Police said that the two were students in a college nearby and were on newspaper delivery rounds in the morning.
They have filed an FIR against the bus driver.