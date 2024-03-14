Bengaluru: Two SSLC students drown in Agara Lake

Bengaluruu: Two class 10 students drowned in Agara Lake, near Kaggalipura in southern Bengaluru, on Wednesday, according to
police reports.
The students, Naveen and Pruthviraj, both 16, had gone to the lake with nine friends for swimming. Around noon, while attempting to learn to swim, they drowned. Despite their friends’ attempts at rescue, they were unsuccessful and subsequently alerted the police, a Kaggalipura police station officer informed DH.
Emergency service personnel and police officers promptly arrived at the scene, recovered the bodies, and transported them for post-mortem. The bodies were later returned to their
respective families.
The Kaggalipura police have initiated an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) following the incident.
All the boys were SSLC students at the Kengeri government school, the police officer said.
(Published 13 March 2024, 22:55 IST)