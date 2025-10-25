<p>A real estate company has come forward to adopt two tiger cubs at the Bannerghatta Biological Park, the BBP said in a statement on Friday.</p>.<p>Prestige Estates Projects Limited has adopted the cubs, Simba and Sheri, for a period of five years. The support will cover their nutrition, veterinary care, habitat enrichment and educational outreach programmes, ensuring the cubs thrive under a structured and humane framework.</p>.<p>"We welcome more citizens to adopt an animal and become a part of our BBP family,” the statement added.</p>