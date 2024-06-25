Udayanidhi Stalin gets bail over 'eradicate Sanatana Dharma' remarks; next court appearance on Aug 8

Bengaluru: Tamil Nadu Minister Udayanidhi Stalin was granted bail on Tuesday by a city court for his 'eradicate Sanatana Dharma' remark.

The DMK leader appeared before the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate following a notice to him based on a petition by social activist Paramesh for his remark.

Udayanidhi Stalin, who holds sports and youth affairs portfolio, got the bail with a surety of Rs one lakh.