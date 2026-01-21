Menu
UK citizen held at Bengaluru airport after Sri Lankan national travels to London using his boarding pass

A full-scale inquiry is underway to identify the motive behind the exchange of the boarding pass and whether there was a possible human trafficking or a job fraud angle, police sources told DH.
Last Updated : 21 January 2026, 06:16 IST
Published 21 January 2026, 06:16 IST
