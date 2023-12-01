Unboxing Bengaluru Habba, 11-day festival, kicks off in the city

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday launched ‘Unboxing BLR Habba,’ the 11-day festival featuring a convergence of history, films, art, food, and culture.
He flagged off a bullock cart parade at Doddapete Square to mark the launch of the first-of-its-kind festival in Bengaluru.
Over 300 events have been planned across 40 locations between December 1 and 11. It features three of the city’s popular events — Bangalore Literature Festival, Bengaluru Design Week, and Bengaluru Tech Summit. Supported by the government, the festival has also brought on board 52 organisations.
“Bengaluru is a great model for the world. The asset of this country is our culture. We wish that people of all castes should be prosperous,” Shivakumar said. He recalled how the city’s founder, Kempegowda, had taken a procession of bullock carts in four different directions from Chikpet to mark the boundary of Bengaluru.
Over 11 days, fitness activities will be conducted at five different parks from 7 am to 8 am. Over 30 musical events are planned in the evenings at BBMP parks. The festival includes street carnivals across six places — Church Street, Yehalanka, Whitefield, Jayanagar, Malleswaram, and Sarjapur Road.
On top of this, heritage walks are also part of the festival calendar, covering the history of prominent landmarks such as Cubbon Park, Bangalore Fort, Tipu Sultan’s Palace, and All Saints Church, temples of Halasuru, old Bangalore neighbourhoods like Malleswaram, Cottonpet, Chickpet, Basavanagudi and Cantonment, and Nandi Hills.
Citizens can get complete details about the Unboxing BLR festival at https://habba.unboxingblr.com website.